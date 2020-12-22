Winter Weather Advisory issued for most of Siouxland with snow and wind on the way

**Winter Weather Advisory for most of Siouxland from Wednesday morning through late Wednesday evening**

**Winter Storm Watch for Lyon, Osceola, Sioux, and O’Brien Counties from Wednesday morning through late Wednesday evening**

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A gusty south wind today kept temperatures way above average as most of the area topped out in the 50s.

Now get ready for some big changes.

A cold front will be moving in tonight with increasing clouds and a chance of some rain and snow developing from west to eastt across Siouxland.

Sioux City will likely start to see some of that precipitation moving in after 5 am with a mix continuing into the mid-morning hours.

Then light snow will take over for the rest of Wednesday as winds will be gusting over 50 miles per hour at time creating low visibility and tough travel conditions.

Temperatures will be dropping throughout the dry from the upper 20s early in the morning to the lower 20s by the middle of the afternoon.

Most of Siouxland is in a Winter Weather Advisory from Wednesday morning through late Wednesday evening for about 1 to 3 inches of snow accumulation.

The snow will move out of the area Wednesday evening and the wind will back off some into Wednesday night.

That wind will stay up enough, though, to create bitter wind chills from Wednesday night into Thursday as it will be feeling like it’s well below zero.

Does our weather settle down for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day?

I'll have your complete forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.