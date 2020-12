3 arrested in death of man who crashed car after being shot

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Three people have been arrested in the death of a man who crashed his car in Omaha after he was shot. Omaha police said in a news release that 34-year-old Jessie Sullivan was booked into jail Wednesday on suspicion of first degree murder, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and evidence tampering. The other two suspects _ 30-year-old Donna Sullivan and 28-year-old Ciera Johnson _ were booked on suspicion of accessory to first-degree murder. The investigation began early Sunday when police responded to the crash and found 32-year-old Charles Fisher dead. Police said the investigation is ongoing.