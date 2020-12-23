After nearly four decades in law enforcement Woodbury County Sheriff Dave Drew hanging up his badge

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- It's the end of the road for Woodbury County Sheriff Dave Drew. After a 39-year career in law enforcement, he's retiring at the end of the year.

"I was just intrigued by it, I always was. Maybe it was the TV shows or whatever."

Dave Drew knew he wanted to be a lawman from the time he was just 12 years old growing up in Sioux City's Leeds neighborhood.

"I always wanted to be in police work."

Nine years later, he was. After stints at police departments in Marcus and Sergeant Bluff, Drew landed at the Woodbury County Sheriff's office in 1984. Now, his 39-year careeer in law enforcement is down to the final days.

"It's been an honor to serve the citizens of Woodbury County," said Sheriff Drew. " It's something that I didn't take lightly."

Drew was a deputy for 28 years before being elected sheriff in 2012. There's been a lot of change and growth at the department in his eight years as sheriff. They've added nine deputies and become one of the first departments in Iowa to use body cameras.

Drew says one of the most rewarding parts of the job is seeing people on the wrong side of the law turn their lives around. "Those that have been involved in drugs and the addiction controlled them and their poor decision-making, ended up going to prison and I see them today out, I'm really proud of them," he said.

And when you ask Sheriff Drew what he'll miss most about his job, there's no hesitation: the people he works with.

"I will probably write them a letter and tell them what a privilege it has been to serve with them," Drew said of his plans for his last day at work. "You know, I don't think I'm somebody that serves over them, I've always considered I serve alongside them and what a great team they've been."

It's plain to see the respect he has for those he works with. The feeling is mutual. During his visit with KTIV at the LEC, deputies presented Drew with a framed photograph of the 61 people he has hired in his eight years as sheriff.

"We all got together and decided to surprise you with a retirement gift," said Dep. Sage M. Lewis while presenting the photo. "I think this is the best time to give it to you."

"Oh, man. Wow. I hired 61 people," Drew said as he was visably moved. ""Could have gave me a little warning!" he said with a laugh.

"We love Sheriff Drew," said Deputy Sage. "He's a good man. Real good man."

What makes him a good man?

"Oh, just his hard work and dedication, always being there for his guys," said Dep. Sage.

What will Drew miss the least about the job?

"Budget meetings," he said with a hearty laugh.

He's had his last one of those. Now, he's looking forward to a lot more time with the family.

Drew is hanging up his badge, but he's not totally retiring. He plans to help teach the Police Science program at Western Iowa Tech Community College and will oversee the law enforcement academy held there twice each year.