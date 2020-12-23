Asian stocks gain after Trump criticizes economic aid bill

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets are higher after President Donald Trump suggested he may veto an economic aid package. Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and South Korean indexes advanced. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index lost 0.2% overnight after Trump criticized the aid plan approved by Congress and called for more aid to households than the $600 payments in the plan. Meanwhile, a variant of the coronavirus in Britain rattled investor nerves, though it wasn’t clear whether it is deadlier. Congress approved the $900 billion U.S. aid package after months of wrangling, but Trump said he wanted lawmakers to get rid of “wasteful and unnecessary items” and increase payments to the public to as much as $4,000 per couple.