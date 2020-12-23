Australian who killed, assaulted women gets long prison term

PERTH, Australia (AP) — A judge has ordered a long prison term for a man who killed two women and sexually assaulted two others in Australia’s western city of Perth more than 20 years ago. The crimes were connected in more recent years by his fingerprints and DNA. Bradley Robert Edwards was sentenced to life in prison and must serve at least 40 years. The sentence was greeted with applause from the public gallery including victim’s relatives. The two women he assaulted delivered victim impact statements. One woman said Edwards featured as the villain of her nightmares and “I can’t make it stop.”