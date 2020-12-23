Authorities identify body found at fatal vehicle fire in Plymouth County, IA

PLYMOUTH COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV) - The Plymouth County Sheriff's Office has identified the man killed in an accident south of Westfield, Iowa.

The Iowa State Medical Examiner has determined the deceased to be 43-year-old Jeremy A. Parker of Macy, Nebraska.

On Dec. 18, just before midnight, the Plymouth County Communication Center received multiple 911 calls of a vehicle on fire in a ditch near 25000 Hwy 12 in Westfield, Iowa.

According to a police report, Akron Fire and Ambulance along with Plymouth County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched.

Upon arriving, first responders discovered there was a person in the vehicle. Plymouth County Medical Examiner Dr. Sheila Holcomb along with a crash investigation team from the sheriff's office and Le Mars police were contacted.

The subject in the vehicle was deceased by the time officers and deputies arrived on the scene.

Investigators determined the crash was a single vehicle accident, with the vehicle traveling northbound on Hwy 12 before losing control and entering the ditch, eventually hitting a tree. The vehicle was engulfed in flames along with the surrounding area.

Due to the intensity of the fire and the vehicle being engulfed, the victim could not be identified at that time. Additionally, vehicle license information was not available.

The crash remains under investigation.