Authorities investigating homicide in Lake Park, IA

LAKE PARK, Iowa (KTIV) - A homicide investigation has begun in Dickinson County, Iowa after a body was found inside at a local residence.

According to Iowa's Division of Criminal Investigation, at about 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday police in Lake Park, Iowa responded to a reported homicide in the 100 block of Maple Avenue.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide by the Lake Park Police Department, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office and the Dickinson County Attorney’s Office.

No further information is being released at this time. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Lake Park Police Department at (712) 336-2525 or the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office at (712) 336-2793.