Blizzard conditions anticipated in Siouxland Wednesday

**Blizzard Warning for almost all of Siouxland, including Sioux City, through late Wednesday evening**

**Winter Storm Warning for Harrison and Shelby Counties through late Wednesday evening**



A winter storm is beginning to move into the area and will be with us through the day.



Winds will be very strong with gusts topping 50 miles per hour and possibly reaching 60 miles per hour.



Snow will start over the next few hours and be light to moderate through the late afternoon to early evening.



Whiteout conditions will be possible due to the combination of the falling snow and very strong winds.



Travel will be very difficult due to the low visibility and some slippery roads developing as the snow sticks.



In addition, temperatures will free fall as the front comes through this morning.



By the afternoon, we will be near 20 degrees with wind chills in the single digits.



The snow ends early in the evening but winds will stay pretty strong through the night with some blowing snow remaining possible.



Most of the area will see 2 to 6 inches of snow by the time it ends.



Lows will be in the single digits and wind chills will likely be under -10 to start Christmas Eve.



More on the blizzard and what to expect for the Christmas holiday on News 4 Today and News 4 at Noon.