Blizzard Warnings across Siouxland

A Blizzard Warning has been issued for most of Siouxland through tonight

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Harrison and Shelby County until 9 PM

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A Blizzard Warning has been issued until late this evening.

A snow system has been moving through all day, along with strong winds. Wind gusts have reached around 50-60 mph today.

The snow accumulation could be around 2 to 6 inches, with the highest amounts looking to be in northern Siouxland.

Due to the strong winds, this new snow accumulation will also be blowing around. This means severe impacts on visibility, expecting visibility at a quarter mile or less for most of the region through the night.

There is also hazardous road conditions. Many roads have already been deemed ‘Travel Not Advised’.

It will be a good idea to avoid travel if at all possible.

In addition to the snow and gusty winds, the temperatures are in the teens, with a wind chill below zero.

That will last through the night, with the actual low in the low single digits. It will be a great idea to stay inside up until tomorrow, if possible.

The storm system is expected to be out of the area by the evening, but strong winds continue into the night, meaning reduced visibility continues.

The winds do start to decrease late tonight, but tomorrow still looks to be breezy.

There could be some blowing snow in the morning, but it likely won’t be as significant as today, but something to remember if you head out.

Sunshine does return tomorrow, but the high only reaches the mid teens, so wind chills keep us feeling below zero through the day.

Tomorrow night will have a low in the single digits, so wind chills continue to keep us feeling below zero.

Christmas does start to warm up, with the high reaching the mid 30s, the sky staying mostly sunny, and the winds staying mild.

Keep updated on this storm system by tuning in to News 4 tonight.