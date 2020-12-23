Cherokee girls named SportsFource Champions

CHEROKEE, Iowa (KTIV) - The Cherokee girls are ranked number-1 in class 3A and they closed out the 2020 portion of their schedule a perfect 8-0. While the Braves are happy to be unbeaten up to this point, this weeks SportsFource Champions have bigger goals in mind. To bring home their first state championship trophy.

"I don't think after that loss to Heelan last year I'm going to have to motivate the kids too much," said head coach Brandon Slaughter. "I think the kids are pretty excited and they're pretty hungry right now. They're real hungry and that's great as a coach."

After losing by three points to Bishop Heelan in the region championship game last season, the Cherokee girls are on a mission. One that they hope ends with a trip to Des Moines.

"We want to get to Wells Fargo (Arena), we wanna do some damage down there," said Slaughter. "It's one of our main goals as a team. It's great being number one right now but we'd rather be number one come March, at the end of March holding that trophy. That's kind of the kid's goals."

It's still early in the season, but the Braves have already proven themselves against stiff competition.

"We've played some good teams. We've played Unity (Christian), we played Estherville (Lincoln Central) and we played Emmetsburg, all three ranked teams," said Slaughter. "We're just playing good right now. We're playing hard. I think the kids are doing what they want them to do and we're really proud of them right now and hopefully we can just keep this going."

Cherokee has been lighting up the scoreboard. The Braves are averaging 73 points per contest through eight games.

"One of our goals is to get out and run and be one of the top scoring teams in the state," said Slaughter. "We just tell the kids, drive, have fun and make layups and three's and they've done a great job at that so far."

It's been seven years since the Braves had a double-digit loss season. They made back to back state tournament appearances in 20-16 and 20-17. The success has created a buzz within the community.

"Coach Hagberg and I started I think back in 2012 and 2013 and our first year was pretty rough and then we started getting it going," said Slaughter. That was the days of Kaely Hummel and we just kept going and kept going and we just had such great kids coming through. It's just been fun. It's just been a great ride and I wanna keep that ride going."

Cherokee returns to the court on Tuesday, January 5th at Manson Northwest Webster.