Christmas unites community after fire guts historic church

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City’s historic Middle Collegiate Church was destroyed in a massive fire Dec. 5, leaving its congregants devastated. But churchgoers have been uplifted by the spirit of the Christmas season, singing carols and performing dances in an online observation of Advent. Their message: We will rebuild. About $500,000 has been raised for reconstruction, and 25 people have joined as new church members since the fire. Some say the blaze has shown the church community’s resilience and demonstrated that it goes far beyond mere “brick and mortar.”