Dakota City, NE declares snow emergency

Dakota City, NE declares snow emergencyNew
DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - Dakota City, Nebraska Mayor Jerry Yacevich has issued a snow emergency.
The declaration went into effect at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 23.
City officials say a snow emergency means all parked vehicles must be moved off snow emergency routes for plowing.
Emergency routes are as follows:
- Broadway/IBP Avenue from Highway 77 to 164th Street
- Locust Street from 9th Street to 20th Street
- Myrtle Street from 10th Street to 20th Street
- Walnut Street from 14th Street to 21st Street
- Willow Street from 16th Street to Dodge Avenue
- 20th Street from Pine Street to Willow Street
- 16th Street from Pine Street to Willow Street
- 21st Street from Broadway to Willow Street