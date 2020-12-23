Skip to Content

Dakota City, NE declares snow emergency

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - Dakota City, Nebraska Mayor Jerry Yacevich has issued a snow emergency.

The declaration went into effect at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 23.

City officials say a snow emergency means all parked vehicles must be moved off snow emergency routes for plowing.

Emergency routes are as follows:

  • Broadway/IBP Avenue from Highway 77 to 164th Street
  • Locust Street from 9th Street to 20th Street
  • Myrtle Street from 10th Street to 20th Street
  • Walnut Street from 14th Street to 21st Street
  • Willow Street from 16th Street to Dodge Avenue
  • 20th Street from Pine Street to Willow Street
  • 16th Street from Pine Street to Willow Street
  • 21st Street from Broadway to Willow Street
