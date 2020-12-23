Dec. 23: Iowa reports 15 more COVID-19 deaths, 644 total hospitalizations

(KTIV) - State health officials reported 1,999 new positive cases in Iowa between 10 a.m. Tuesday and 10 a.m. Wednesday, this according to the COVID-19 dashboard.

At 10 a.m. Tuesday, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported 269,020 total positive cases since the pandemic began. That number rose to 271,019 by 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The state's website says out of those who have tested positive, 222,068 have recovered, an increase of 2,994 since yesterday.

The state has reported 15 more deaths connected to COVID-19, bringing the state's death toll to 3,668.

Subtracting the number of recoveries (222,068) and the number of deaths (3,668) from the total number of cases (271,019) shows there are currently 45,283 active positive cases in the state.

In Iowa, there were 6,212 new tests given in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,328,343 people have been tested for COVID-19.

Iowa's 14-day positivity is at 12.6%, which was the number reported yesterday.

According to the health department's latest report, 644 Iowans are hospitalized due to the virus, which is up from 651 reported yesterday. Out of those hospitalizations, 139 are in the ICU with 71 on ventilators. State data shows 76% of Iowa's COVID-19 hospitalizations are over the age of 60.

The IDPH is currently reporting 128 COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care facilities across the state. So far, 1,137 virus-related deaths have been reported at Iowa facilities.

Woodbury County

As of 9 a.m. Wednesday, the Siouxland District Health Department reported 58 new positive cases in Woodbury County, bringing the county's total to 11,944. To date, 10,200 of the county's cases have recovered.

The SDHD says one more virus-related death has been reported in Woodbury County, bringing its death toll to 160.

A total of 56 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Woodbury County. Of those hospitalized, 24 are county residents.

Buena Vista

In Buena Vista County, 38 new cases were reported for a total of 3,590 positive cases. Of those cases, 2,994 have recovered.

The county has reported one new virus-related death, bringing its total to 25.

Clay County

In Clay County, 1,505 total positive cases are being reported, an increase of 11 since yesterday. Of those cases, 1,136 have recovered.

Clay County has reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping its total to 11.

Dickinson County

State health officials say in Dickinson County 12 new cases were reported, bringing the total to 1,657. Of those cases, 1,352 have recovered.

Dickinson County has reported no new virus-related deaths, keeping its death toll to 13.

Plymouth County

Plymouth County reported 3,255 cases on Tuesday, and that number rose to 3,274 by Wednesday morning. Of those cases, 2,683 have recovered.

No additional virus-related deaths were reported in Plymouth County, keeping its death toll to 49.

Sioux County

State health officials in Sioux County reported 19 additional cases bringing its total to 4,241. Of those cases, 3,680 have recovered.

There have been no additional virus-related deaths in Sioux County, keeping its death toll to 41.