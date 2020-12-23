Dec. 23: Nebraska reports 1,338 new cases, 40 additional deaths

(KTIV) -- Nebraska health experts reported 1,338 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 159,662.

Forty additional virus-related deaths were reported, increasing Nebraska's death toll to 1,561.

Nebraska's COVID-19 dashboard indicates 572 residents are currently hospitalized due to the virus, up from 566 on Tuesday. A total of 5,064 Nebraska residents have been hospitalized because of COVID-19.

State health experts say Nebraska's total recoveries rose to 96,706 an increase of 347 from Tuesday.

So far, 830,155 Nebraskans have been tested for the virus, and health experts say 670,087 tests have come back negative.

Local health departments did not release updated numbers for Cuming, Cedar, Dakota, Dixon, Madison, Thurston, Stanton, and Wayne counties on Wednesday. Therefore, those counties have been omitted from today's update. They will be included again once their next updates have been released.