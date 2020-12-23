Dec. 23: South Dakota reports 7,314 active COVID-19 cases, 8 additional deaths

(KTIV) - South Dakota health officials have reported 531 more cases of COVID-19 since Monday, bringing the state's total to 95,509.

According to Monday's report, 377 of the new cases are confirmed and 154 are probable.

State health officials say there are 7,314 active cases in the state, a decrease of 313 since yesterday.

The state's health department has reported eight new virus-related deaths, keeping the state's death toll to 1,389.

State data reported 836 more residents have recovered from the virus, bringing the state's total recoveries to 87,337.

Currently, 337 residents in the state are hospitalized due to the virus, which is down from 341. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 5,492 COVID-19 hospitalizations in South Dakota.

Health department data shows 8,368 Pfizer vaccines and 30 Moderna vaccines have been administered throughout the state.

Bon Homme County

Bon Homme County has had seven new cases, bringing its total to 1,456. Of those cases, 1,390 have recovered.

One additional virus-related death was reported in Bon Homme County, keeping its death toll to 22.

Eight vaccines have been administered in Bon Homme County.

Clay County

Clay County has reported four new cases, bringing its total to 1,582. State health officials say 1,460 of those cases have recovered.

Clay County has had no additional virus-related deaths, keeping the county's death toll to 11.

Thirty-one COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Clay County.

Lincoln County

Lincoln County's total positive cases have risen from 6,499 to 6,545. Officials say 5,919 of those cases have recovered.

Lincoln County officials reported one additional death, bringing the county's COVID-19 death toll at 61.

The state health department says 1,802 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Lincoln County.

Union County

State health officials say Union County has seen 14 new cases, bringing the county's total to 1,540. So far, 1,367 of those who have tested positive have recovered.

Union County has had no additional virus-related deaths reported, keeping its death toll to 30.

Fifteen vaccines have been administered in Union County.

Yankton County

Yankton County reported 17 new cases, bringing the total to 2,399. Officials say 2,117 of those cases have recovered.

No new virus-related deaths have been reported in Yankton County. To date, the county has had 23 deaths connected to COVID-19.

Fifteen vaccines have been administered in Yankton County.