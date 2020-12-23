Skip to Content

GOP donor gives charities $500,000 to honor Noem family

10:37 am South Dakota news from the Associated Press

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Republican mega-donors Foster and Lynn Friess are giving $500,000 to South Dakota faith-based charities in honor of Gov. Kristi Noem’s family. Foster Friess, 79, is a wealthy investor and philanthropist from Jackson Hole, Wyoming who has donated millions to Republicans and conservative causes. He and his wife are making $100,000 donations to five Christian charities in the name of each member of Noem’s family. Noem’s office says the recipients are Compassion Child Care, Dakota Sonshine, McCrossan Boys Ranch, Teen Challenge of the Dakotas and Love Inc.

Associated Press

