NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - Highway 81 north of Norfolk, Nebraska to the South Dakota border is closed, this is according to the Norfolk Police Division.

Captain Michael Bauer is asking residents to not attempt any northbound travel. Since there are several cars stuck in the roadway, Bauer says traffic will not be able to get through.

Authorities say there is zero visibility on Highway 81 as of 2:20 p.m.