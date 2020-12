ROCKWELL CITY, Iowa (AP) — A woman from Minnesota has died after an accident near the western Iowa town of Rockwell City. The Iowa State Patrol says 28-year-old Rose Kallemeyn of Jackson, Minnesota, died Tuesday afternoon. The patrol says her vehicle was rounding a curve on Highway 4 when it crossed the center line and struck another vehicle. Kallemeyn was ejected and died at the scene. The man driving the other vehicle was unhurt.