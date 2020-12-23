Over 400 power outages reported in Sioux City

UPDATE (11 a.m.)

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Power has been restored to over 900 homes in Sioux City.

As of 10:50 a.m., MidAmerican Energy is reporting 464 power outages in Sioux City. The remaining power outages are in the area around Briar Cliff Cliff College

Click here view a map of power outages from MidAmerican Energy.

PREVIOUS (10:10 a.m.)

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - With the winter weather coming to Siouxland, power outages are being reported in Sioux City.

According to MidAmerican Energy, as of 10:10 a.m. Wednesday there are 1,380 power outages in Sioux City.

Power outages are also being reported in Plymouth County. For a map of power outages from MidAmerican Energy, click here.

We'll be updating this story throughout the day.