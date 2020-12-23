Nebraska loosening COVID-19 restrictions starting Thursday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KTIV) - Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts has announced the state is moving from the “yellow” to “blue” phase of its coronavirus pandemic response plan.

As a result, Nebraska is issuing new Directed Health Measures (DHMs) that go into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020. The new DHMs change some of the restrictions put in place to help manage the coronavirus pandemic.

Moving from the “yellow” to “blue” phase involves the following changes:

Seating people in groups of 8 or less is no longer for restaurants, bars, wedding/funeral receptions, and other venues. But it is still being recommended by state health officials.

The requirement for individuals at bars and restaurants to be seated unless ordering food, using the restroom or playing games is recommended but no longer required.

The maximum capacity for indoor gatherings goes from 50% to 75%.

Elective surgeries can resume without restriction.

Nebraska’s pandemic response plan links DHM restrictions to the percentage of staffed hospital beds in the state filled by coronavirus patients. State officials say the percentage is currently below 15% (7-day rolling average), which is the threshold for Nebraska to move to the “blue” phase of its pandemic plan.

New DHMs will be posted on the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) website in the coming days. To view them, go to dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus.gov, and click on the link for “Directed Health Measures.”