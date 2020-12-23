Nebraska Patrol: 3 killed in crash during winter storm

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KTIV) - A winter storm with blizzard conditions has caused numerous crashes across several areas of Nebraska and forced the closure of multiple major roadways.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, one of those crashes was on Interstate 80 near Hershey and has claimed the lives of three people.

The NSP says at about 10:41 a.m. on Wednesday multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a crash involving a semi and a GMC Yukon near mile marker 167 on Interstate 80.

Preliminary investigation shows that the eastbound Yukon lost control in the weather conditions, crossed the median, and entered the westbound lanes. It was then struck by the westbound semi.

The NSP says the male driver of the Yukon, one adult female passenger, and one juvenile passenger, all passed away at the scene of the crash. Two additional juvenile passengers were transported to Great Plains Health in North Platte with serious injuries.

The crash caused the closure of Interstate 80 for approximately three hours.

The identities of those involved in the crash are not being released at this time. The driver of the semi was not injured.

As of 5:00 p.m., the NSP says it has responded to over 140 weather-related incidents, including more than 40 crashes and nearly 100 motorist assists.

Troopers remain on the road throughout the state. Anyone who is stranded can call the NSP Highway Helpline at *55 or 800-525-5555.

Travel is not advised in blizzard conditions.