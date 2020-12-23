Norfolk Emergency Services may experience delays due to blizzard conditions

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - Conditions are so bad that Nebraska DOT has pulled some plows in northeast Nebraska due to poor visibilty. The concern in a time like this is how the weather will affect the response time of Emergency Services.

Officials at Norfolk Fire Division say that in times like this, the department may experience delays due to the weather conditions.

"Usually we gotta send extra people out on calls too so it’s a little more demanding. On a regular call it might only take two people, we might send four people because we might have to move snow off the driveway to get the cot in and out or we might actually have to move snow ahead of the ambulance to get to the call when it gets deep enough or if it starts drifting. So we have delays just getting there" said Captain Lance Grothe of the Norfolk Fire Division.

Norfolk's Police Division is warning residents to stay home, and to take emergency supplies with them if they have to travel.

Officials in Norfolk said, so far, their response time has only been hampered by the road conditions. But a full staff is in and ready to go. They are also happy to see that people in town are taking the proper safety precautions.

"The visibility out there, the road conditions are deteriorating greatly so of course traffic is moving slower. Luckily the citizens of Norfolk know how to handle themselves in this type of weather and I believe most of them are staying put and staying safe. Which is the best thing to do" said Mike Bauer, Captain of the Norfolk Police Division.

Captain Bauer also said that emergency responders from the fire department, police department, and even utility crews are ready to respond. His best advice? Stay put, and don't travel unless it's an emergency.