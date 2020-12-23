Officials in South Dakota warning people to stay off the roads

UNION COUNTY, South Dakota (KTIV) - Road conditions in Union County are just as bad.

Union County Sheriff Dan Limoges said the mixture of snow and high winds are causing dangerous road conditions. His deputies out in the field are telling him it's a complete "white-out."

Limoges said the South Dakota Department of Transportation is putting out a "no travel" warning. He said if it's not an emergency, you should stay inside your home and do not travel, and if you must travel, keep safe driving tips in mind.

"Like I said slow down, and make sure you have your cellphone with you, and get there safe," said Sheriff Limoges.

The Union County Emergency Manager Andy Minihan said with all the snow, people may not be able to tell that some roads are slick. He said visibility is the big thing, along with the high winds.

Minihan said that's a combination of factors that can lead to an accident. So, they're asking people to stay inside and stay home.

"If it's not an absolute emergency you should not be out on the roads right now, and if you are on the roads get off as soon as possible," said Minihan.

If you are out on the roads, Minihan said speed should be your biggest consideration.