Omaha police charge man with summer shooting death

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha police arrested a man and charged him with murder in the July shooting death of a man whose body was found in a backyard. Police said Wednesday they had arrested 20-year-old Daquandre Perry on charges of first-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony. He was booked into the Douglas County Jail on Tuesday. Perry is charged in the death of 20-year-old John Parks Jr. Police found Parks’ body on July 26 in the backyard of a north Omaha home after being called to investigate a shooting.