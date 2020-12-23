Skip to Content

Police: Kansas officer fatally shot suspect after car rammed

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Wichita police say a police officer fatally shot a bank robbery suspect after the man rammed a stolen pickup truck into the officer’s police cruiser. Paul Peraza was killed Monday after allegedly robbing a credit union and leading police on a chase that ended in a crash. Police say that after striking an SUV, Peraza put the truck in reverse and struck a police cruiser, prompting the officer to fire the fatal shots. The officer is on leave pending an investigation. Police say Peraza had previous bank robbery convictions in California and Oklahoma.

Associated Press

