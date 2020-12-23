Slaying victims in Mississippi included 90-year-old woman

MERIDIAN, Miss. (AP) — A 90-year-old woman was among the victims of a quadruple slaying in Mississippi. WTOK-TV reports that the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department identified Virginia Jay at a news conference Wednesday. The other victims were identified as 64-year-old Beverly Kaiser Fulton; 39-year-old April Fulton Tucker and 14-year-old Bryce Fisher Tucker. The suspect was identified as 40-year-old Matthew Jay Tucker. Authorities said sometime between 9:30 p.m. Monday and noon Tuesday, Tucker killed Jay, who was his grandmother; along with his mother, wife, son and mother-in-law. He later died of what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound after leading police on a chase. It was unclear how the victims were killed.