Snow emergency to begin in Sioux City today at 3 p.m.

This snow emergency prohibits parking or leaving a vehicle unattended on an emergency snow route street, identified by a blue and white sign with a snowflake.

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A snow emergency has been declared by Sioux City mayor Bob Scott.

City officials say the snow emergency will begin Wednesday at 3 p.m.

Vehicles should park on the odd-numbered side of the street beginning Wednesday, December 23. They should be moved to the even side of the street beginning Thursday, December 24 at 7:00 a.m.

If there is a No Parking sign on the street, vehicles are not permitted to park there and must be moved to another location.

