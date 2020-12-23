Snowplows in northeast Nebraska communities being pulled due to low visibility

Snowplows in northeast Nebraska communities being pulled due to low visibilityNew
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Officials with the Nebraska Department of Transportation have informed KTIV they will be pulling snowplows in several northeast Nebraska communities.
The Nebraska DOT official said the plows are being pulled due to poor visibility.
The following Nebraska community will be impacted:
- Wayne
- Laurel
- Hartington
- Crofton
- Newcastle.
The plows will remain out of service until visibility improves.