South Sioux City leaders prioritize travelers’ safety before, during and after blizzard warning

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - Crews in South Sioux City, Nebraska have been on standby since late Tuesday night. Wednesday evening, city officials say they were ready to get to work.

Assistant City Administrator Oscar Gomez said keeping travelers safe, started with staffing.

With many taking time off work with the holiday, it made it a bit trickier, but Gomez said they were able to ensure crews were fully staffed.

"We make sure that all the equipment is ready before we leave the day before it starts snowing, so by the time they call us they just get in the trucks and start going," said Gomez.

With mixed conditions like we've seen on Wednesday, Gomez said their approach to fixing roads depends on what officers on patrol are experiencing when driving around. He said different conditions call for different crews' attention.

"Anything from them sliding on the streets, seeing somebody having issues taking off or stopping, as soon as they see that right away they let us know," said Gomez.

When the blizzard warning is set to expire, Gomez said they plan to send out most, if not all, of their salt trucks.

"As snow keeps coming down and traffic keeps increasing, obviously it's going to melt the snow and create ice so I'm sure we'll have the salt trucks ready for when that happens," said Gomez.

Gomez continues to emphasize the city's top priority is keeping travelers safe even after the blizzard warning expires.