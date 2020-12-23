Suspect in Sunday morning shooting identified

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sioux City police identified the suspect in a shooting that occurred Sunday, Dec. 20.

Detectives with the Sioux City Police Department have obtained warrants for the arrest of 26-year-old Rudy C. Johnson of Sioux City on charges of Willful Injury, Going Armed with Intent, Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon, Assault while Participating in a Felony, and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

Police describe Johnson as a Black male who is 5'2" inches tall weighing 150 pounds. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Detectives are also looking for 20-year-old Tiara M. Norris of Sioux Falls, S.D. for questioning about her role in the shooting. It is believed that Johnson and Norris fled to Sioux Falls after the shooting and may be there.

The victim of this shooting, 28-year-old Krista M. Kruckenberg of Sioux Falls, is still at MercyOne being treated for her injuries.

Kruckenberg is employed as a waitress/bartender at Mavericks but was off that night and at the bar as a patron. Just before the shooting, Kruckenberg was in the parking lot along with several other people observing a confrontation between two other people when the suspect, who was not involved in the fight, started shooting towards the fight.

Detectives are still trying to determine if Kruckenberg was the intended target or unintentionally struck.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Johnson is asked to call the Sioux City Police Department or Sioux Falls Police Department.