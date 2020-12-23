Travel guide with 2021 twist: Writers laud American places

If 2020 had been a normal year, travel experts would be offering year-end lists of great vacation spots for 2021 right now. But Frommer’s travel guidebook company says that felt irresponsible during the pandemic. Instead they invited 16 notable writers to describe places they think have helped shape and define America. Selections range from Gloria Steinem writing about Serpent Mound Historical Site in Ohio to Jodi Picoult on the Black Heritage Trail in New Hampshire. David Sedaris describes the Little America Hotel in Salt Lake City and Cheryl Strayed writes about the Oregon coast. The collection can be read free online at Frommers.