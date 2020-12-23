Trump lashes out at Thune: ‘He will be primaried in 2022’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — President Donald Trump took to social media to lash out at South Dakota U.S. Sen. John Thune, saying his political career is over. The attack on Thune comes following remarks made by the No. 2 Republican in the Senate about efforts by some GOP members in the U.S. House to reject Electoral College results and stop President-elect Joe Biden from being sworn in next month. In a tweet, the outgoing president said Thune’s political career is over and that he would be “primaried” in 2022. Thune didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.