Skip to Content

Wednesday garbage collection in Sioux City delayed due to weather

4:00 pm Top StoriesIowa News

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Garbage and recycling weren't collected Wednesday from Pierce Street to Court Street between 20th Street to 27th Street due to the weather.

City officials say Gill Haul will collect in that area on Thursday, so customers are asked to leave their carts out for pick-up until then.

Questions concerning garbage collection can be directed to Gill Hauling at 279-0151.

KTIV Winter Weather Links

Author Profile Photo

Dean Welte

More Stories

Skip to content