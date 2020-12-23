Wednesday garbage collection in Sioux City delayed due to weather
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Garbage and recycling weren't collected Wednesday from Pierce Street to Court Street between 20th Street to 27th Street due to the weather.
City officials say Gill Haul will collect in that area on Thursday, so customers are asked to leave their carts out for pick-up until then.
Questions concerning garbage collection can be directed to Gill Hauling at 279-0151.
