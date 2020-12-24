20 migrants dead off Tunisia after boat sinks, more missing

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisian authorities say 20 African migrants have been found dead after their boat, which was trying to reach Europe, sank in the Mediterranean Sea. Five survivors were rescued Thursday and authorities are searching for up to 20 others believed missing. The defense ministry spokesman says Tunisian coast guard boats and local fishermen found the bodies off the coastal city of Sfax in central Tunisia. According to the survivors, the boat was carrying about 40 or 50 people heading toward Italy.