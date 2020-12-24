Nebraska State Patrol identifies three killed in crash during Wednesday’s winter storm

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KTIV) - The Nebraska State Patrol has released additional details regarding Wednesday's crash that killed three people, including a child, on Interstate 80 near Hershey.

The vehicle crossed the median, entered the westbound lanes, and collided with a westbound semi.

The driver, 24-year-old Edgar Navarro, and the passengers, 25-year-old Idayalid Bautista and 4-year-old Alexa Navarro, were pronounced deceased at the scene. All were from Westminster, Colorado.

Troopers say two additional passengers, a 3-year-old girl and an 11-month-old girl, were transported to Great Plains Health in North Platte, Nebraska. They have been transported to a hospital in Denver with what are believed to be non-life-threatening conditions.

According to the NSP, Edgar Navarro is the dad of all three children and Idayalid Bautista is the mother of the two surviving children. The driver of the semi was not injured.