Breezy winds to result in more travel problems, chilly Christmas Eve

**Wind Chill Advisory for northeastern Siouxland through noon Thursday**



Despite the snow stopping yesterday, Wednesday’s blizzard continues to cause problems for travelers.



The winds are not as strong as they were yesterday but we will continue to see northwest winds in the 10 to 25 miles per hour range as we head through the day.



That will be enough to cause some blowing and drifting snow and result in some slippery areas.



It’s also a frigid start to the day with wind chills dipping under -20 for some of us.



Air temperatures will only manage to get into the mid teens today in spite of mostly sunny skies with wind chills near zero in the afternoon.



Finally the winds calm tonight and, with lows nearing zero, it will keep us from having as brutal of a start.



More on what to expect for Christmas Day and as we head into the weekend on News 4 Today and News 4 at Noon.