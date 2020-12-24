Brett Mayerson

Growing up in his hometown of Scotch Plains, New Jersey, Brett was always fascinated with the world of broadcasting.

Brett's journey to KTIV started when he joined his high school's media program. From then on, Brett knew he wanted to enter the world of broadcasting.

Brett went on to Ithaca College where he studied Television-Radio and minored in Communication Studies. At Ithaca, Brett had his own radio show and TV show and spent a semester abroad in Los Angeles continuing to explore the industry.

Brett interned at FOX5 New York in the news and sports departments and then with WETM 18 News in Elmira, New York helping out around the newsroom.

After graduation, Brett was searching for jobs and heard about KTIV where he immediately applied. His first on-air assignment was Election Day 2020.

In his free time, Brett enjoys watching sports, spending time with friends and family, and traveling.

Have a story idea, send Brett email at bmayerson@ktiv.com.

Also, you can follow Brett on Twitter here.