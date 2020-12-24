Celebrating the holidays safely in groups

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Despite health officials warning of traveling and gathering this Christmas, some still are. So here are some tips to keep you healthy.

Siouxland District Health says it comes down to distance.

Whether you're having 20 people over or five, what matters is that you keep your distance from others.

That means, avoid long term close contact with guests.

If you can't, you should wear a mask.

"If you can avoid having real close contact for long periods of time, try to do that. If it's real crowded and you can't get any distancing out of the deal, wearing a mask is a good idea," said Tyler Brock with Siouxland District Health Department.

If you feel sick, Brock said you should stay home.