Court orders release of man charged in Daniel Pearl killing

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — A provincial court in Pakistan has ordered the man charged in the 2002 murder of American journalist Daniel Pearl freed. The provincial court’s order overturns a Supreme Court Decision that Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh should remain in custody while that’s still an appeal of his acquittal on charges he murdered Pearl. The provincial court earlier this year overturned the murder charge and ordered Sheikh freed. Pearl’s family have appealed the acquittal as has the Pakistan government. The Supreme Court is hearing the appeal and will resume its hearing on Jan. 5.