COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Yankton, SD

YANKTON, S.D. (KTIV) - Health care workers in Yankton, South Dakota have received their first allocation of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and have begun administering it to frontline workers.

On Thursday, a clinic was held at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton to begin the vaccine distribution.

“We at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital are grateful that the vaccine is here and we can begin the lifesaving work of administering vaccines. While the vaccine won’t be available to everyone right away, please be assured that we will keep you informed. We recommend that people get the vaccine as soon as it is available to them,” said Avera Sacred Heart Hospital Regional President and CEO Doug Ekeren.

Health care officials say vaccines are showing effectiveness levels as high as 95%. While Side effects are generally mild and temporary, like headache, fatigue, mild fever and pain at the injection site.

“A safe and effective vaccine is a vital step toward ending the COVID-19 pandemic,” said David Basel, MD, Vice President of Avera Medical Group Quality. “The more people who get the vaccine, the closer we can get to ‘back to normal’ and see reduced illness and hospitalizations due to this virus. While masking and social distancing are important, a large number of people getting vaccinated is the only way this virus will get under control. The more people who get the vaccine, the more lives will be saved.”

The first vaccine is approved for patients age 16 and older.

Vaccine allocation to states and locations is being based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), state health officials, positivity rates, vaccine storage requirements,