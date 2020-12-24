Dec. 24: Iowa reports 71 more COVID-19 deaths, including 3 in Woodbury County

(KTIV) - State health officials reported 1,415 new positive cases in Iowa between 10 a.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m. Thursday, this according to the COVID-19 dashboard.

At 10 a.m. Wednesday, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported 271,019 total positive cases since the pandemic began. That number rose to 272,444 by 10 a.m. Thursday.

The state's website says out of those who have tested positive, 224,821 have recovered, an increase of 2,753 since yesterday.

The state has reported 71 more deaths connected to COVID-19, bringing the state's death toll to 3,739.

Subtracting the number of recoveries (224,821) and the number of deaths (3,739) from the total number of cases (272,444) shows there are currently 43,884 active positive cases in the state.

In Iowa, there were 4,598 new tests given in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,332,941 people have been tested for COVID-19.

Iowa's 14-day positivity is at 12.4%, which is down from the 12.6% reported on Wednesday.

According to the health department's latest report, 625 Iowans are hospitalized due to the virus, which is up from 644 reported yesterday. Out of those hospitalizations, 127 are in the ICU with 70 on ventilators. State data shows 71% of Iowa's COVID-19 hospitalizations are over the age of 60.

The IDPH is currently reporting 127 COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care facilities across the state. So far, 1,137 virus-related deaths have been reported at Iowa facilities.

Woodbury County

As of 9 a.m. Thursday, the Siouxland District Health Department reported 39 new positive cases in Woodbury County, bringing the county's total to 11,983. To date, 10,290 of the county's cases have recovered.

The SDHD says three more virus-related death have been reported in Woodbury County, bringing its death toll to 163.

A total of 59 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Woodbury County. Of those hospitalized, 26 are county residents.

Buena Vista

In Buena Vista County, 29 new cases were reported for a total of 3,619 positive cases. Of those cases, 3,016 have recovered.

The county has reported no new virus-related deaths, keeping its total to 25.

Clay County

In Clay County, 1,508 total positive cases are being reported, an increase of three since yesterday. Of those cases, 1,154 have recovered.

Clay County has reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping its total to 11.

Dickinson County

State health officials say in Dickinson County eight new cases were reported, bringing the total to 1,665. Of those cases, 1,367 have recovered.

Dickinson County has reported two new virus-related deaths, bringing its death toll to 13.

Plymouth County

Plymouth County reported 3,274 cases on Wednesday, and that number rose to 3,295 by Thursday morning. Of those cases, 2,719 have recovered.

Two additional virus-related deaths were reported in Plymouth County, bringing its death toll to 49.

Sioux County

State health officials in Sioux County reported 19 additional cases bringing its total to 4,260. Of those cases, 3,719 have recovered.

There have been no additional virus-related deaths in Sioux County, keeping its death toll to 41.