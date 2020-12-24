Dec. 24: South Dakota reports 41 more COVID-19 deaths, over 7,000 active cases

(KTIV) - South Dakota health officials have reported 500 more cases of COVID-19 since Wednesday, bringing the state's total to 95,509.

According to Thursday's report, 372 of the new cases are confirmed and 128 are probable.

State health officials say there are 7,098 active cases in the state, a decrease of 216 since yesterday.

The state's health department has reported 41 new virus-related deaths, bringing the state's death toll to 1,430.

State data shows 681 more residents have recovered from the virus, bringing the state's total recoveries to 88,018.

Currently, 312 residents in the state are hospitalized due to the virus, which is down from 337. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 5,503 COVID-19 hospitalizations in South Dakota.

Health department data shows 9,183 Pfizer vaccines and 587 Moderna vaccines have been administered throughout the state.

Bon Homme County

Bon Homme County has had six new cases, bringing its total to 1,462. Of those cases, 1,398 have recovered.

One additional virus-related death was reported in Bon Homme County, bringing its death toll to 23.

Eight vaccines have been administered in Bon Homme County.

Clay County

Clay County has reported 10 new cases, bringing its total to 1,592. State health officials say 1,468 of those cases have recovered.

Clay County has had no additional virus-related deaths, keeping the county's death toll to 11.

Thirty-five COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Clay County.

Lincoln County

Lincoln County's total positive cases have risen from 6,545 to 6,588. Officials say 5,985 of those cases have recovered.

Lincoln County officials reported two additional deaths, bringing the county's COVID-19 death toll at 61.

The state health department says 1,998 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Lincoln County.

Union County

State health officials say Union County has seen 16 new cases, bringing the county's total to 1,556. So far, 1,379 of those who have tested positive have recovered.

Union County has had no additional virus-related deaths reported, keeping its death toll to 30.

Fifteen vaccines have been administered in Union County.

Yankton County

Yankton County reported nine new cases, bringing the total to 2,408. Officials say 2,131 of those cases have recovered.

Two new virus-related deaths have been reported in Yankton County. To date, the county has had 25 deaths connected to COVID-19.

Eighteen vaccines have been administered in Yankton County.