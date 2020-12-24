Feds: Men trapped in trench worked for Nelsen Construction

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A federal agency says the two men buried in a trench collapse in Rapid City this week worked for Nelsen Construction. The Rapid City Tribune reports the Occupational Health and Safety Administration identified the company on Wednesday but declined to release any more information until its investigation is complete. The newspaper reports that Nelsen Construction appears to be a small company with no online presence. Fire officials said the incident occurred Monday afternoon while the men were digging a trench for a water line in the front yard of a home when the trench collapsed. Police and medics arrived to find the men trapped under a dirt pile. Rescuers pulled one man free but the other died. Their names have not been released.