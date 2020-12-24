Fire erupts from gas line in Burt County, NE

OAKLAND, Neb. (KTIV) - A large fire erupted from a gas line north of Oakland, Nebraska Thursday afternoon.

According to NBC affiliate WOWT, Northern Natural Gas says there are no reported injuries at this time and there are no planned evacuations or road closures. The fire is in a remote area and there is no risk to the public.

Crews plan to shut off the fuel to the fire and let it burn out. Repairs are expected to start as soon as it is safe.

The fire began around 3:45 p.m. The cause is not yet known.

Flames could be seen for miles while smoke from the fire was visible on satellite and radar.

The Oakland Fire and Rescue Department posted on Facebook that they are receiving aid from Lyons, Nebraska. They are requesting people stay out of the area as fire crews need to have room and the roads open.