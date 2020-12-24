Four injured including one child ejected from a vehicle in Wednesday accident near Spencer

CLAY COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV) - According to the Clay County Sheriff's Office a driver and three children were transported to the Spencer Hospital for injuries sustained in an accident.

The release says the 40-year-old Maria Urbina-Rivera of Marathon, Iowa was traveling on Highway 18 when she lost control on the ice-covered roadway.

The vehicle went across the opposite path when Rivera tried to correct herself and entered the south ditch.

There were three children aged 8, 11, and 14 in the vehicle.

The release states that it is believed that the 11-year-old was ejected through the back window of the pick-up into the truck bed during the accident.

The accident remains under investigation.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office was assisted by Dickens Fire and Rescue, Spencer Ambulance, and Clay County Emergency Management at the scene.