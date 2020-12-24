Gov. Kristi Noem criticizes length of the investigation into Ravnsborg case

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem says the investigation into the death of a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle driven by the state's attorney general is taking too long.

Noem sys the Hyde County State's Attorney's Office should have decided by now whether Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg should be indicted for the death of 55-year-old Joe Boever in September.

Authorities say Ravnsborg was distracted when he drifted onto the shoulder and struck Boever, but have not provided further details.

Noem said in an email to the Sioux Falls Argus Leader that the fact the investigation has lasted more than 100 days is a "disservice to the victim's family."