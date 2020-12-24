High court allows murder charge after fetus is stillborn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The California Supreme Court declined to stop the prosecution of a woman who was charged with murder after authorities said she used methamphetamine before her fetus was stillborn. The court on Wednesday rejected a challenge by state Attorney General Xavier Becerra, whose office normally represents county prosecutors when their cases are appealed. Becerra is a supporter of reproductive rights and told justices that fear of prosecution could prevent pregnant women from seeking addiction services and prompt extra scrutiny by law enforcement on miscarriages and stillbirths. Chelsea Becker of Hanford was 8 1/2 months pregnant at the time of the 2019 stillbirth. She has pleaded not guilty.