Lamentation for sports in 2020: A year of living virally

The AP makes its annual foray into verse, this time capturing the rhythms of a sports year in unprecedented upheaval. It began with the New Year’s Day death of David Stern and followed with the fatal helicopter crash of Kobe Bryant, the lockdown of sports, the struggles for social justice and the restart of games during a pandemic. As the year-end verse asks at the outset: “Well, had enough yet?/Don’t look at the score./How bad did it get?/Like nothing before.”