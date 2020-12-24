Local doctor on holiday travel during pandemic

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Many people travel to be with their loved ones when the holidays roll around. But this year because of COVID-19, staying home might be the best thing you can do for your loved ones.

The Vice President of Medical Operations at UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's Dr. Jeffrey O'Tool said the most important thing to remember is if you're feeling sick, you should not travel.

If you choose to travel, Dr. O'Tool says the safest way would be by car -- because you won't come into contact with as many people as you would in an airport or bus station.

"If you are in public whether it's in an airport or at a gas station wear a mask, wash your hands, use hand sanitizer to protect yourself from catching the disease or transmitting it to someone else," said Dr. O'Tool

Doctor O'Tool said you should quarantine when you return, if you go out of state.