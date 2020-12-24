Mexico starts giving first shots of Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine

MEXICO CITY (AP) — An intensive care nurse in Mexico City has become the first person in Latin America _ to receive an approved coronavirus vaccine. Mexico began administering the first 3,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine Thursday. In a broadcast ceremony, Maria Irene Ramirez got the first shot, under the watchful eyes of military personnel who escorted the vaccine shipment. Ramirez called it “the best present I could have received in 2020.” Assistant Health Secretary Hugo López-Gatell waxed poetic, saying, “Today the stage of the epidemic and its treament changes, to a ray of hope.”